Republican Mary Miller sorry for quoting Adolf Hitler during Capitol speech

Mary Miller, a newly elected Republican congresswoman, has apologised for quoting Adolf Hitler during a rally outside of the US Capitol. Photo / Getty

A newly elected Republican congresswoman has apologised for quoting Adolf Hitler during a rally outside of the US Capitol, close to where a deadly siege took place days later.

Mary Miller, who was among the Republicans who tried to challenge the certification of certain Electoral College votes that went to incoming President Joe Biden, issued the apology in the face of calls for her to resign.

"I sincerely apologise for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth. This dark history should never be repeated," the newly sworn-in congresswoman said in a statement.

Miller, spoke at a Save the Republic Rally hosted by conservative group Mums for America.

While discussing the need for her party to appeal to young people, she said: "Hitler was right on one thing. He said, 'Whoever has the youth has the future.'"

The rally took place a day before supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.

Miller was paraphrasing a speech Hitler made at a 1935 rally. He said: "He alone who owns the youth gains the future."

In her apology, Miller also said: "Some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs."

"Let me be clear: I'm passionately pro-Israel and I will always be a strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community. I've been in discussion with Jewish leaders across the country and am grateful to them for their kindness and forthrightness," Miller said.

Mary Miller and other House Republican freshmen gather for a group portrait outside the US Capitol. Photo / Getty

Several prominent Illinois Democrats have called on Miller to resign, including Senator Tammy Duckworth and Representatives Jan Schakowsky and Marie Newman. Democratic legislators circulated a petition calling on her to step down immediately.

"There are some things that cross a very definite line and that was one of them," said Schakowsky, who is Jewish.

"At a moment like this, when emotions have been so high on all sides, to invoke the name of Hitler was about as inappropriate and wrong as you can get."

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a new congresswoman from Georgia who has supported the QAnon conspiracy theory, and Mike Lindell, the owner of My Pillow who has become a prominent Trump backer, also spoke at the event, which was held in support of Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his election defeat by Joe Biden.