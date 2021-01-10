Arnold Schwarzenegger compares Capitol Hill siege to Nazi Germany, calls Donald Trump 'worst president ever'

Arnold Schwarzenegger has launched an attack on Donald Trump and the Capitol Hill siege, labelling him the "worst president ever". Photo / Getty / Twitter

Arnold Schwarzenegger has launched an attack on Donald Trump and the Capitol Hill siege, labelling him the "worst president ever".

On Sunday, the former governor of California released a scathing video hitting out at Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol.

Schwarzenegger, who grew up in Austria, compared far-right group Proud Boys and the Capitol Hill attack to "the Night Of Broken Glass", or Kristallnacht, where Nazis torched synagogues, vandalised Jewish homes, schools and businesses and killed close to 100 Jews

"I'm very aware of Kristallnacht, or the Night Of the Broken Glass. It was a night of rampage against the Jews carried out in 1938 by the Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys," he said.

"Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States.

"But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol. They shattered the ideas we took for granted… [and] trampled the very principles on which our country was founded."

"It all [war in Europe] started with lies, and lies, and intolerance. Being from Europe, I've seen first hand how things can spin out of control.

"There is a fear in this country that something like this could happen here... We must be aware of the dire consequences of selfishness and cynicism."

The former Californian governor then turned his attention to Trump, calling him out for "misleading people with lies".

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week's attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021

"President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election.

"He sought a coup by misleading people with lies.

"President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever. The good thing is he will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet."

Arnold Schwarzenegger issued a message to the US over the Capitol Hill siege and Donald Trump's presidency. Photo / Twitter

He concluded the video by wishing President-elect Joe Biden "great success" when he takes office.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter last week, with the social media platform saying there was a "risk of further incitement of violence" if it let him continue to use their platform.

This isn't the first time Schwarzenegger has feuded publicly with Trump. Back in 2017, he announced he would not return for a second season as Trump's replacement on The Apprentice, blaming the President's involvement in the show as an executive producer as "baggage".

Trump fired back by saying that Schwarzenegger "was fired by his bad [pathetic] ratings, not by me".