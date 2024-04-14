NSW Premier Chris Minns speaks about the attack at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney. Video / ABC News

The man who murdered six people and injured another 12 when he went on a frenzied stabbing attack in a Sydney shopping centre had a history of mental health issues, was schizophrenic and had been working as a male escort before his rampage.

He was Joel Cauchi, 40, of Brisbane.

He killed 25-year-old Dawn Singleton, 38-year-old Ash Good, 30-year-old Faraz Ahmed Tahir and 47-year-old Jade Young. Two other victims are yet to be identified.

He was known to police before Saturday’s tragedy.

Killer Joel Cauchi, 40.

His family have also released a statement offering their thoughts and prayers to their son’s victims and their families.

His family called police to offer information as soon as they recognised him in televised reports of the mass stabbing. Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner Roger Lowe said his family had been co-operating with police.

Lowe also revealed Cauchi was estranged from his family and had not been in contact with them since March. They were aware he had moved to New South Wales.

He was known to be sleeping in his car and at backpackers’ hostels in New South Wales.

Other details about Cauchi’s past included an instance in which he called police on his family after they took away his knives in 2020. He had also posted on social media asking to meet people who shoot guns.

In his last social media post hours before the massacre, Cauchi said he was going surfing at Bondi Beach and wanted to meet people there.

The knife-wielding attacker was Joel Cauchi of Queensland, pictured here on an escalator at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney.

The Daily Mail reported Cauchi worked as a male escort and sold sexual services online.

He offered “closed-door” services to men and women, as well as other options the Mail would not publish due to their graphic nature.

In one post, Cauchi described himself as “athletic [and] good-looking”, the Mail reported. This post has since been deleted.

He advertised on several websites, Australia Cracker, Empire Escorts and Escorts Australia.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said there was “no ideological motive” behind Cauchi’s frenzied attack.

But she and Queensland Health, the state’s public health service, confirmed he had a history of mental health treatment and was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was 17.

Webb said any purposeful targeting of women would be “an obvious line of inquiry” for police.

When she was asked about video footage showing Cauchi ignoring men in the mall and deliberately chasing women, Webb said people could form their own opinions about what he was doing.

A still taken from 9News coverage showing heavily armed police entering Westfield Bondi Junction from the roof. Photo / 9News

Cauchi’s family said: “We are absolutely devastated by the traumatic events that occurred in Sydney yesterday.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims and those still undergoing treatment at this time.

“Joel’s actions were truly horrific, and we are still trying to comprehend what has happened. He has battled with mental health issues since he was a teenager.

“We are in contact with both the New South Wales Police Force and Queensland Police Service and have no issues with the police officer who shot our son as she was only doing her job to protect others, and we hope she is coping all right.”

New South Wales Police said a sole policewoman responded to emergency calls from within the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre and shot Cauchi dead, saving many lives.

She was Inspector Amy Scott, who has been praised for her courage and bravery after Cauchi lunged at her inside the mall.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns paid tribute to Scott, along with the 75 doctors and paramedics who responded. He said the stabbing was one of the “worst events the state had seen”.

A heroic police officer ended a knife-wielding man's reign of terror inside the packed Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney as she bravely took him on alone and shot him dead with a single bullet. Photo / News.com.au

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also paid tribute to Scott, who was already highly decorated for her service.

“Yesterday, Bondi Junction was the scene of horrific violence - but also selfless courage and bravery,” Albanese said.

“Today, this community has come together to mourn the victims of this devastating atrocity and offer its sympathy to those who have lost loved ones.”

Albanese said the scenes at Bondi Junction were “beyond words or understanding” and called the incident “a tragedy that should have never occurred”.

