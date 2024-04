Emergency services are at the scene.

A major incident is unfolding at a Sydney shopping centre, with local media reporting that “multiple people have been killed”.

“A major incident has been declared following reports of multiple people killed at Westfield Bondi Junction Shopping Centre this afternoon”, 9 News Sydney wrote on X.

There were reports of multiple stabbings, the news organisation said.

Dozens of emergency service crews are currently on the scene.

