A Sky News reporter has revealed that she knew the mother of a nine-month-old who was stabbed and killed at Bondi Mall yesterday.

Two of the six victims of a stabbing attack at a Sydney mall have been named.

They were 25-year-old Dawn Singleton and 38-year-old Ash Good, mother of a nine-month-old girl who was also injured in the attack just after 3pm on Saturday and is fighting for her life in hospital.

Details of a third and fourth victim have also been reported, however, neither have been formally identified. One was a woman from Bellevue Hill in Syndey’s eastern suburbs, and the other, the only male victim, was a security guard.

In total, seven people died. This includes the attacker, 40-year-old Joel Cauchi, whom a policewoman shot and stopped. A further 12 people went to hospital after the Bondi Junction incident.

‘World’s best mum’ Ash Good tried saving baby, dies in hospital

Witnesses saw Good trying to save her daughter after they were both attacked, handing her baby to two strangers as she fought for her life, news.com.au reported.

She was taken to St Vinctent’s hospital with critical injuries and died soon after arriving.

Good’s friends described her as “the world’s best mum” and “a beautiful human” as they mourned her death.

Good’s family released a statement to Australian media, saying they were “reeling from the terrible loss” and thanking the two men who looked after her baby.

“Today we are reeling from the terrible loss of Ashlee, a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all round outstanding human and so much more,” the statement read

They said they were “struggling to come to terms with what has occurred.

“We would also like to thank the New South Wales Police for their kindness and diligence in this tragedy and emergency services for getting our baby the care she needed as quickly as possible.

“To the two men who held and cared for our baby when Ashlee could not - words cannot express our gratitude.”

Second victim, Dawn Singleton, daughter of prominent businessman

Australian media reported the second victim who died, Singleton, was the daughter of a multi-millionaire advertising mogul.

She was the daughter of businessman John Singleton and lawyer Julie Martin.

Dawn Singleton (left) and Ash Good of Sydney, the victims of the knife attack in Sydney.

Singleton studied at the University of Technology Sydney, graduating with a Bachelor of Communications. She worked for retailer White Fox Boutique.

She was understood to have been due to marry a New South Wales policeman in the coming months, the Daily Mail reported.

The third victim’s family did not want her name disclosed, but said she lived in Bellevue Hill and grew up in Illawarra, the Syndey Morning Herald reported. She was an expert in building conservation.

Other victims still to be identified, two were tourists from overseas

The names of the third and fourth victims were yet to be revealed, as are the names of the other three.

Twelve others – including nine women, two men and Good’s 9-month-old child – suffering stab wounds, were treated by paramedics and taken to various Sydney hospitals.

Two of the victims had no family in Australia and were tourists from overseas, Queensland Police said.

New South Wales Police said a sole policewoman responded to emergency calls from within Bondi Junction Westfield mall and shot the attacker dead, saving many lives.

Central Metropolitan Region commander and Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said the attacker, Cauchi, was known to Queensland Police, but he would not confirm how. He did confirm he had well-documented mental health problems.

He said he did not know how Cauchi may have come into possession of the knife used in the attack.

Cauchi took possession of a small storage facility last month, which has been investigated by police.

Cooke pleaded to the public for any people who were witnesses to the stabbings and have not come forward to present themselves so they can provide support.

