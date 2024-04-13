What we know so far about the Sydney mall attack

Seven people are dead - including an attacker shot dead by a policewoman - and eight more are in hospital with knife wounds after a mass stabbing at a busy Sydney shopping centre yesterday afternoon. Here is what we know so far about the incident.

Six people have been killed in a Sydney stabbing

Five women and one man died in the attack

Eight people were taken to hospital including a nine-month-old baby who underwent surgery

The attacker was shot dead by police

The incident took place inside a shopping centre at Bondi Junction soon after 3pm on Saturday, local time.

The man engaged nine people, stabbing them with a knife

Police said the 40-year-old acted alone and there was no ongoing threat to the community

The knifeman was wearing an old Kangaroos rugby league jersey. Photo / X

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the man was known to law enforcement and it was not believed to be terror-related

A senior police officer was on the scene and shot the attacker after he refused to drop his weapon

The inspector’s immediate actions were believed to have saved many lives

The area was sealed and a crime scene declared

Police said their investigation would be lengthy and precise

They praised the bravery of bystanders who rushed to the aid of stab victims

Witnesses described their horror and fear as the stabbing attack unfolded

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the horrific act of violence was beyond words or understanding

A policewoman on her own ended a knifeman’s reign of terror inside a packed Westfield at Sydney’s Bondi Junction, shooting him dead after he raised his knife at her. Photo / News.com.au

Australian Federal Police members were deployed to the crime scene to assist NSW police

AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw said it was too early to determine a motive and it would be unhelpful to speculate