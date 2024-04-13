What we know so far about the Sydney mall attack

Seven people are dead - including an attacker shot dead by a policewoman - and eight more are in hospital with knife wounds after a mass stabbing at a busy Sydney shopping centre yesterday afternoon. Here is what we know so far about the incident.
- Six people have been killed in a Sydney stabbing
- Five women and one man died in the attack
- Eight people were taken to hospital including a nine-month-old baby who underwent surgery
- The attacker was shot dead by police
- The incident took place inside a shopping centre at Bondi Junction soon after 3pm on Saturday, local time.
- The man engaged nine people, stabbing them with a knife
- Police said the 40-year-old acted alone and there was no ongoing threat to the community
- NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the man was known to law enforcement and it was not believed to be terror-related
- A senior police officer was on the scene and shot the attacker after he refused to drop his weapon
- The inspector’s immediate actions were believed to have saved many lives
- The area was sealed and a crime scene declared
- Police said their investigation would be lengthy and precise
- They praised the bravery of bystanders who rushed to the aid of stab victims
- Witnesses described their horror and fear as the stabbing attack unfolded
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the horrific act of violence was beyond words or understanding
- Australian Federal Police members were deployed to the crime scene to assist NSW police
- AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw said it was too early to determine a motive and it would be unhelpful to speculate