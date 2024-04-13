Voyager 2023 media awards
What we know so far about the Sydney mall attack

AAP
By Daniel McCulloch
2 mins to read
Two men speak about witnessing a mass attack at Bondi mall and helping to save a baby. Video / 9 News

Seven people are dead - including an attacker shot dead by a policewoman - and eight more are in hospital with knife wounds after a mass stabbing at a busy Sydney shopping centre yesterday afternoon. Here is what we know so far about the incident.

  • Six people have been killed in a Sydney stabbing
  • Five women and one man died in the attack
  • Eight people were taken to hospital including a nine-month-old baby who underwent surgery
  • The attacker was shot dead by police
  • The incident took place inside a shopping centre at Bondi Junction soon after 3pm on Saturday, local time.
  • The man engaged nine people, stabbing them with a knife
  • Police said the 40-year-old acted alone and there was no ongoing threat to the community
The knifeman was wearing an old Kangaroos rugby league jersey. Photo / X
  • NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the man was known to law enforcement and it was not believed to be terror-related
  • A senior police officer was on the scene and shot the attacker after he refused to drop his weapon
  • The inspector’s immediate actions were believed to have saved many lives
  • The area was sealed and a crime scene declared
  • Police said their investigation would be lengthy and precise
  • They praised the bravery of bystanders who rushed to the aid of stab victims
  • Witnesses described their horror and fear as the stabbing attack unfolded
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the horrific act of violence was beyond words or understanding
A policewoman on her own ended a knifeman’s reign of terror inside a packed Westfield at Sydney’s Bondi Junction, shooting him dead after he raised his knife at her. Photo / News.com.au
  • Australian Federal Police members were deployed to the crime scene to assist NSW police
  • AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw said it was too early to determine a motive and it would be unhelpful to speculate
One brave person was shown using an object - believed to be a bollard - to confront the knife-wielding attacker on an escalator inside the mall. Photo from video still / Trilli MCap via X
