Commonwealth struggles to overcome splits over brutal past

A summit communique calling for a debate on colonialism is still the subject of fierce negotiations.
One diplomatic source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP that developed countries were trying to water down the language in the final text.
“The call for reparations isn’t simply about financial compensation; it’s about recognising the enduring impact of centuries of exploitation and ensuring that the legacy of slavery is addressed with honesty and integrity,” Davis insisted.
Lesotho’s Joshua Setipa – one of three candidates vying to be the Commonwealth’s next Secretary-General – said reparations could include non-traditional forms of payment such as climate financing.
“We can find a solution that will begin to address some injustices of the past and put them in the context happening around us today,” he told AFP ahead of the summit.
Kingsley Abbott, director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London, said the apparent inclusion of the text on reparatory justice was a “significant advancement” for the Commonwealth.