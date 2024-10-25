King Charles III took part in a traditional kava-drinking ceremony before a line of bare-chested, heavily tattooed Samoans and was declared a “high chief” of the one-time Pacific Island colony on Thursday.
Wearing a white safari-style suit, the 75-year-old king sat at the head of a carved timber longhouse where he was presented with a polished half-coconut filled with a kava brew.
The peppery, slightly intoxicating root drink is a key part of Pacific culture and is known locally as “ava”. The kava roots were paraded around the marquee, prepared by the chief’s daughter and filtered through a sieve made of dried bark.
A Samoan man screamed as he decanted the drink, which was finally presented to the king.
Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Fiji have backed calls for a “fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty” - essentially calling for Australia, Britain and Canada to do more to lower emissions.
Pacific leaders argue the trio of “big countries” have historically accounted for over 60% of the 56-nation Commonwealth’s emissions from fossil fuels.
Vanuatu’s special envoy for climate change Ralph Regenvanu called on other nations to join the treaty.
”As a Commonwealth family, we look to those that dominate fossil fuel production in the Commonwealth to stop the expansion of fossil fuels in order to protect what we love and hold dear here in the Pacific,” he said.
Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong said her gas and mineral-rich nation was working to be cleaner.
”We know we have a lot of work to do, and I’ve been upfront with every partner in the Pacific,” she said. Pacific island nations - once seen as the embodiment of palm-fringed paradise - are now among the most climate-threatened areas of the planet.