Taiwan President ‘won’t yield an inch’ in defence of island’s territory

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te says the island will not cede an inch of its territory, as China maintains military pressure on Taipei to accept its claim of sovereignty.

Lai made the remarks during a visit to the Kinmen islands off China today for the 75th anniversary of a victory over communist forces in the Battle of Guningtou.

It followed a fortnight of intense military activity in the Taiwan Strait, the sensitive waterway that separates China and Taiwan, with troops from both sides holding drills.

“[We] will not yield an inch of ground in Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu to firmly defend our homeland,” Lai said in a speech, referring to the islands controlled by Taipei.

“The Battle of Guningtou lets us understand that democracy and freedom should not be taken for granted, but require the joint efforts of generations to defend them.”