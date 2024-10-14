China military encircles Taiwan in ‘warning’ drills

The drills, dubbed Joint Sword-2024B, “test the joint operations capabilities of the theatre command’s troops”, said Captain Li Xi, spokesman for the Chinese military’s Eastern Theatre Command.
They are taking place in “areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan Island,” he said.
The drills are “focusing on subjects of sea-air combat-readiness patrol, blockade on key ports and areas”, Li said.
They also practised an “assault on maritime and ground targets”.
Fighter jets and warships had been deployed, Chinese state media said.
China coast guard ‘inspections’
China’s coast guard was also dispatched to conduct “inspections” around the island.
A diagram released by the Coast Guard showed four fleets encircling Taiwan and moving in an anticlockwise direction around the island.
The coast guard of the eastern province of Fujian — the closest area on the mainland to the self-ruled island — also said it was conducting “comprehensive law enforcement patrols” in waters near the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands.
Taiwan said four “formations” of China Coast Guard ships were patrolling around the island, but they had not entered its prohibited or restricted waters.
China has ramped up military activity around Taiwan in recent years, sending in warplanes and other military aircraft while its ships maintain a near-constant presence around the island’s waters.