Googly eyes have been attached to some of Adelaide's most iconic faces. Photo / Instagram, justadelaidethings

Googly eyes have been attached to some of Adelaide's most iconic faces. Photo / Instagram, justadelaidethings

While coronavirus cases run rampant across Adelaide, an inventive resident has been lifting the spirits of locals with some creatively-placed craft supplies.

The mischievous individual has in recent days been tacking googly eyes onto some of the city's most iconic faces, including Dan Murphy, Colonel Sanders, and this week, city planner Colonel William Light.

Seemingly completing their secret work under the cover of darkness, they have so far targeted KFC's giant bucket in Eastwood, in the city's inner-south, and a Jim's handyman van.

Dan Murphy's in Welland, in the inner-city, was also decorated last week, with the Colonel William Light statue getting its own set of googly eyes on Tuesday.

While each set of googly eyes feature the same trademark white and black colours, the bandit has strategically given each face a striking similarity.

Googly eyes have been attached to some of Adelaide's most iconic faces. Photo / Instagram, justadelaidethings

Their signature move appears to be their bizarre arrangement of the eyeballs – one always points up, while the other points down.

Typically, the right eyeball keeps watch of the ground, and the left generally is pointed towards the sky.

The comical trend could be serving as commentary for the current state of the world,

ABC Radio Adelaide roving reporter Troy Sincock suggested.

The huge beige and green face on the Dan Murphy's store in Welland now has a pair of googly eyes. Photo / ABC News

"Instead of having the eyes looking in the same direction, they are looking in completely different directions, as if to say the world has gone mad, what a peculiar and ridiculous situation we're currently dealing with," he said.

Locals and the broader community alike have applauded the work of the mystery artist, crediting them for putting smiles on faces during what has been a tumultuous period.

Colonel Sanders on the bucket of the KFC in Eastwood has a new set of eyes. Photo / ABC News

"Whoever is doing this is making people smile, and with the way the world is at the moment, it means more than they know," one person wrote in response to a post on the Just Adelaide Things Instagram page.

"Possibly the funniest thing I've seen all year," someone else said.

"I don't know who's doing this but my god, give them their very own statue," a third wrote.