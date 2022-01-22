Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Marlowe Granados' Happy Hour is a euphoric summer read

3 minutes to read
Marlowe Granados. Photo / Supplied

Marlowe Granados. Photo / Supplied

Happy Hour
by Marlowe Granados
Verso, $33

Set during a sultry New York summer in 2013, Happy Hour is a euphoric, charismatic read which recalls the biting work of quintessential, celebrated 1970s It Girl artist and writer