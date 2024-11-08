Vladimir Putin said he was impressed at how Donald Trump handled his assassination attempt. Photo / Kremlin Press Office / Handout / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin and America’s Donald Trump have indicated they’re ready to hold talks after the Republican tycoon emerged as the victor in the race for the White House.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate him,” Putin said in remarks to the Valdai forum in the southern city of Sochi after Trump defeated Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris in this week’s United States election.

Asked whether he was open to holding talks with Trump, the Russian leader said: “Ready”.

Trump revealed he was also prepared for some kind of conversation, telling NBC News in an interview that “I think we’ll speak” as the topic turned to his contacts with world leaders since his victory was announced.

Trump said he had spoken to “probably” 70 world leaders since Wednesday morning but revealed that he had not talked to Putin, who had claimed with a wry smile that he wanted Harris to win.