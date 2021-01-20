Rudy Giuliani, Joe Exotic, Ivanka Trump miss out on Trump's pardons

It was believed the Tiger King himself, had a limo waiting outside his prison for when he 'would be' pardoned. Photo / AP

Rudy Giuliani, Joe Exotic, Ivanka Trump among many others miss out on Trump's pardons today.

He has snubbed some of his greatest allies.

Donald Trump has completed one of his last acts as leader of the United States. After days of rumours, he has finally released the full list of Americans who will be granted a presidential pardon.

And while the outgoing President has granted clemency to 73 individuals and commuted the sentences of an additional 70, some of his greatest allies were noticeably missing from the list.

Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, "Tiger King" Joe Exotic, Wikileaks' Julian Assange and Trump's three eldest children – Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr – were all rumoured to receive a pardon, but are nowhere to be found.

Some speculated that Trump would also pardon himself – an act he evidently chose not to follow through with.

One of the biggest names on the list is Trump's influential former adviser Steve Bannon, who was yet to stand trial on charges related to border wall fundraising.

Trump has also delivered his farewell address to the American people, highlighting his administration's achievements and promising his political movement will continue.

"As I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning. There's never been anything like it," Mr Trump said in the speech, which was posted online at 4pm eastern time.

"The belief that a nation must serve its citizens will not dwindle, but instead only grow stronger by the day. As long as the American people hold in their hearts deep and devoted love of country, then there is nothing that this nation cannot achieve."

