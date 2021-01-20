Donald Trump pardons Steve Bannon among others; how Joe Exotic fared

Steve Bannon is the Former White House Chief Strategist. Photo / AP

The full list of Donald Trump's presidential pardons has been released.

The outgoing president has issued full pardons to 73 individuals and has commuted the sentences of an additional 70 people.

This list included Todd Boulanger, rapper Lil Wayne and former top aide Steve Bannon.

The Washington Post reports the pardon was approved late on Tuesday after days of deliberations.

Sources speaking to several US outlets on Tuesday said Trump has a list of about 150 people he will grant clemency to – up from around 100 that had been previously reported.

The exact number is 143.

After an intense lobbying effort, these are expected to be a mix of white-collar criminals and people whose cases have been championed by criminal justice activists.

The New York Post reported earlier that Death Row Records founder Michael "Harry O" Harris was informed on Tuesday that his prison sentence for attempted murder and cocaine trafficking had been commuted.

Snoop Dogg had reportedly been lobbying the White House on behalf of Harris, despite the rapper being a fierce critic of the President and even making a video in which he pretended to shoot a clown lookalike.

More controversial possible pardons that have been the subject of speculation for months would be for the likes of Edward Snowden and Julian Assange.

There are also expected to be a few surprises with rapper Lil Wayne (real name Dwayne Carter) tipped to make the cut.

Lil Wayne, supported Trump for re-election, pleaded guilty last year to illegally possessing a gold-plated handgun while travelling to Florida in a private jet in 2019, which was not allowed due to a prior felony conviction.

His bag also contained cocaine, ecstasy and oxycodone.

"Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who supports a pardon for Mr Carter, describes him as 'trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous.' Mr Carter has exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks," the White House said.

The lawyers for the man known as "Joe Exotic" have a limo standing by for his release from prison, as they are "extremely confident" about their client getting a pardon.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage was convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot and for violating wildlife laws. He became the star of a Netflix documentary last year.

"We've got hair, makeup, wardrobes. Trust me, anything you can think of we have it, including a doctor and also a mental health expert," his lawyer told KOCO News.

He also said there is a limo set up to pick Maldonado-Passage up once he is released.

However he did not make the list.

Meanwhile, Bannon, who was booted from the White House in 2017, was charged last year with defrauding donors to a crowd-funding campaign to build a wall between the US and Mexico. The wire fraud and money laundering charges each carry a maximum of 20 years in prison.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $US5 million ($A6.5 million) bond ahead of a May 2021 trial date. Trump has repeatedly distanced himself from the project, tweeting last year that it was "not my wall", but adding: "Totally unrelated, but I think Steve will be just fine."

US media reported late on Tuesday that Trump had initially decided against a pardon for Bannon but changed his mind at the last minute.