Roxy Jacenko's Pixie's Fidgets magnetic balls line recalled over choking fears

Roxy Jacenko named the Pixie's Fidgets line after her daughter Pixie. Photo / Instagram

Sydney socialite Roxy Jacenko's popular children's product has been recalled over fears it can cause kids to choke to death if they accidentally swallow it.

The public relations maven released Pixie's Fidgets magnetic balls this year, naming the product line after her 10-year-old daughter.

But the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) this week recalled the toy, citing choking hazard risks.

If a child swallowed more than one small high-powered magnet, the magnets could stick together across the walls of the child's intestine or other digestive tissue, leading to internal injuries and even death, it said.

The number of small, high-powered magnets in the product exceeded the maximum allowable set by the ACCC's previous permanent ban on the magnets, the watchdog said.

Pixie's Fidgets magnetic balls have been urgently recalled after it was discovered the product does not meet Australian safety standards. Photo / Supplied

Consumers were advised to immediately stop using the product and contact Pixie's Fidgets to receive a full refund.

Jacenko and her daughter released the line in May and reportedly sold a mammoth $200,000 worth across Australia in its debut month.

But she told NCA NewsWire the line had not been backed heavily, and was only on sale in limited quantity "for a very short period of time".

She also said the customers' responses had "been amazing", with all of them receiving full refunds.

"The Magnet Dots were taken off sale and immediately destroyed when we were made aware of the regulations in Australia regarding magnets, which appear to differ country to country," she said.

"Each of the customers who purchased the product has been contacted and they will receive an immediate refund in full.

"As a mother-of-two, health and safety is of utmost importance to us and we take the matter seriously thus the immediate action."

For more information about the recall consumers can contact Pixie's Fidgets on roxy@sweatybettypr.com