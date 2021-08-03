Roxy Jacenko buys daughter, 9, $284,000 car as toy business booms

Roxy Jacenko buys daughter, 9, $270,000 car as toy business booms. Photo / Supplied

PR maven Roxy Jacenko has splashed out on a luxury car for her daughter Pixie, who at 9, isn't even old enough to drive it yet.

But while Pixie can't drive the slick black Mercedes-Benz GL just yet, it will be used to transport her between school, home and the office where Pixie takes a firm hand on the two businesses she runs with her mum, earning as much as $210,000 a month.

Roxy Jacenko bought her kids the expensive car, saying she's 'proud' of their hard work. Photo / Supplied

The youngster, who boasts almost 90,000 followers on Instagram, first went into business when she was just a baby, when Roxy launched Pixies Bows in her name.

Fast-forward to May 2021 and the schoolgirl launched her own business idea – Pixies Fidgets – after jumping on the new sensory toy trend sweeping school playgrounds.

It was a huge success, with the coloured, silicone bubble-popping toys selling out in the first 48 hours.

As a result, "super proud" Roxy treated Pixie and her younger brother Hunter, 7, who helps packing orders and making buying decisions – to the expensive new car, which even has special seats for the family's two dogs.

"I'm super proud of her and her brother. Pixie's idea to add fidgets and sensory toys to her bow business, which many people said wouldn't be popular, has been a huge success," she told news.com.au.

Pixie hard at work. Photo / Supplied

"The help both her brother and her give me on the buying [every night we work on new style selections and argue over it], the packing, the restocking, goes well beyond their years so the new car was a reward.

"We've made a pact, we must keep going, work harder. Next it's a Rolls Royce."

In a video shared to Pixie's Instagram account, the youngster shows her followers around the new car, which can cost as much as $281,437 for the top of the range version.

"Me and Hunter just got a new car from mum and dad, and I'm going to show you," she excitedly begins, swinging the keys in her hand to show off a personalised key ring with their initials on.

She proceeds to show off the "really nice" interiors and travel beds for the family dogs, Oreo and Mini.

The new vehicle was adorned with a giant purple bow when presented to the children and photos show them both jumping for joy at their new wheels.

Many commented congratulating Pixie on her hard work – with Roxy explaining the family don't acknowledge negative comments around the splurge.

Pixie, 9, and Hunter, 7, in their new car. Roxy Jacenko's daughter shows her 90,000 followers her new Mercedes GL car. Photos / Supplied

Before Covid lockdowns hit Sydney in June, Pixies Fidgets had five pop-up stores that are currently closed. But business is booming online, with new stock drops hitting three times a week, earning $210,000 a month in revenue.

"We have to airfreight stock to keep up with demand," Roxy said, explaining the most popular product in the range is a $35 pop-it board game that sells 150 units every day.

Sensory toys allow people to strengthen and develop their fine motor skills in a fun and engaging manner, with Roxy adding this means their customer base ranges from age 2 to 80.

Roxy is also a hugely successful businesswoman, running Sweaty Betty PR, celebrity management firm Ministry of Talent and her own accessories business as well as a content creation company and her newest venture, XRJCelebrations.