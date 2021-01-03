Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Disgraceful' anti-mask protest at Sydney mall on day one of new rules

A security guard takes the temperature of a shopper at a mall in Sydney on January 3. Photo / AP

A group of Australian anti-mask protesters who marched through a popular shopping centre in Sydney yesterday have been slammed on social media.

Footage emerged of the protesters holding signs that read "masks increase your risk of infection!" while marching through the Westfield shopping centre in Bondi Junction singing to the beat of a man playing a large drum.

The protest, which took place on the first day that new mask restrictions came into effect, did not impress some locals, including public relations director and socialite Roxy Jacenko, who posted footage of the "disgraceful" event on her Instagram stories.

"Sorry. But people have died," she wrote. "Put a f***ing mask on. This does not sit well with me."

She also noted that it was disappointing to see kids being taught to disregard the advice of authorities.

A great way to convince people to wear masks is for the government to make them free for those in need, another is to check out the right wing religious fringe who oppose mask wearing. This from Bondi Junction shops today pic.twitter.com/VkRqUWIbxF — David Shoebridge (@ShoebridgeMLC) January 3, 2021

New South Wales Greens MP David Shoebridge also posted footage of the protesters, noting that checking out the "right-wing religious fringe" who oppose mask wearing was a great way to convince people to wear masks.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the protesters sang, "I would rather be a human than a slave," and "you can stick your sanitiser up your a***".

New restrictions came into effect on Sunday that require people in Greater Sydney to wear masks in public places like shopping centres and on trains.

A A$200 ($214) fine for breaking the rules will be enforced from today.

Shoppers at a Sydney mall on January 3. Photo / AP

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement that face masks would also be compulsory for staff in hospitality venues and casinos, and for patrons using gaming services.

Children aged under 12 are exempt but are encouraged to wear masks when possible.

The move to make masks mandatory has been supported by experts, including University of New South Wales Professor of Epidemiology Mary-Louise McLaws.

"Masks are an important part of the infection prevention bundle," she told the Today show yesterday morning.

Sydney's Paramatta Westfield was packed with boxing day shoppers on Saturday. Video / Nasem Allam via Twitter

"Making it mandatory takes away the decision-making by somebody who may not realise that they have the early phase of Covid, and they can spread it just by breathing out and of course by talking."

NSW reported eight new coronavirus cases on Sunday, while Victoria reported three new cases.

Thousands of people in Sydney have been asked to isolate after a second cluster was identified at a BWS bottle shop in the western Sydney suburb of Berala.