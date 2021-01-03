Covid 19 coronavirus: Aussie's border breach brag backfires

Australia is facing a resurgence in the virus. Photo / File

Australian anti-same sex marriage campaigner Lyle Shelton appears to be in hot water after bragging about a "sneaky" Queensland border crossing on social media.

Shelton, who works for Queensland MP Mark Robinson, posted several beach shots on Twitter on Saturday, with the comment: "Sneaky run across the border and back. Avoided the CCP virus police".

However, his tweet now appears to have drawn the attention of Queensland police, who tweeted: "We are aware of this tweet and making further inquiries".

Queensland has closed its border to New South Wales as its southern neighbour grapples with a coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday, new restrictions came into effect in Greater Sydney for compulsory masks indoors and on public transport. Police will enforce the new rule from today with fines of A$200.

NSW reported eight new coronavirus cases yesterday while Victoria reported three new cases.

The list of high-risk venues continues to grow in NSW, with health authorities issuing a critical warning for the suburb of Berala in Sydney's west. There are now 13 cases linked to the Berala cluster and 148 linked to the Avalon cluster.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant admitted on Sunday the two clusters still hadn't been linked.

"We are still concerned about a case that occurred yesterday where we still haven't managed to find links in terms of the Avalon cluster…despite intensive investigations," Chant said.

"We know genomically the Wollongong, Croydon and the Avalon clusters are linked genomically, we still haven't found that missing link there. So our investigations continue."