Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have not spoken about Ukraine, says the Kremlin. Photo / AFP

A Kremlin spokesman dismissed reports of a recent call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin as “completely untrue”.

Dmitry Peskov called the reports “pure fiction” and “false information”, stating there was no conversation.

Peskov also said there are "no concrete plans yet" for Putin to contact Trump.

A Kremlin spokesman has dismissed as “completely untrue” reports Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin spoke in a recent call. The Kremlin has denied reports US President-elect Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent days and said Putin had no concrete plans yet to speak to Trump.

The Washington Post first reported the call had taken place, citing unidentified sources, and said Trump had told Putin he should not escalate the Ukraine war.

Reuters also reported on the call, citing an unidentified source.