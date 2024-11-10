Trump also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, according to media reports.

On Saturday, the Kremlin said Putin was ready to discuss Ukraine with Trump but that did not mean that he was willing to alter Moscow’s demands.

On June 14, Putin set out his terms for an end to the war: Ukraine would have to drop its Nato ambitions and withdraw all of its troops from all of the territory of four regions claimed by Russia.

Ukraine rejected that, saying it would be tantamount to capitulation, and Zelenskyy has put forward a “victory plan” that includes requests for additional military support from the West.

US President Joe Biden and Ukraine fear that under Trump, US military aid to Ukraine might dry up, which is crucial for countering the Russian invasion.

There has been radio silence between Biden and Putin since Russia’s all-out attack on Ukraine in February 2022.

According to an unconfirmed report in the Wall Street Journal, Trump as a former US President has reportedly spoken with Putin multiple times in recent years.

Trump is due to be inaugurated for a second term as US President on January 20.