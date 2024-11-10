- Donald Trump spoke to Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine, advising against escalation.
- Trump also suggested further discussions for a solution and spoke to Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.
- Putin is ready to discuss Ukraine, but maintains Moscow’s demands, which Ukraine has rejected.
United States President-elect Donald Trump spoke by phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday NZT and discussed the war in Ukraine, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of “Washington’s sizeable military presence in Europe”, the Post reported.
During the US election campaign, Trump said he would find a solution to end the war “within a day”, but did not explain how he would do so.
Trump reportedly suggested further discussions to talk about a solution to the war. The Ukrainian Government was informed about the conversation and reportedly had no objections, the Washington Post wrote.