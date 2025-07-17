Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Austrian daredevil Felix Baumgartner dies in Italy paraglider crash

AFP
Quick Read

Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner has died, aged 56, after a reported paragliding accident in Italy. Photo / Fabrice Coffrini, AFP

Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner has died, aged 56, after a reported paragliding accident in Italy. Photo / Fabrice Coffrini, AFP

Felix Baumgartner, the Austrian daredevil who famously jumped from the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere in a 2012 stunt, has died in Italy.

A senior official with the emergency services in the Marches region, northern Italy, confirmed his death to AFP. Police at Porto Sant’Elpidio, on Italy’s Adriatic coast, had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save