Identities of agents and elite soldiers are among UK’s most closely guarded state secrets

By Gareth Corfield
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

A Taliban security fighter stands over an armoured tank bearing a Taliban flag, as he keeps guard during a religious procession by Afghan Shia Muslims in Kabul on July 6, 2025. Photo / AFP

The identities of British special forces and MI6 operatives were in a leaked database that is thought to have fallen into the hands of the Taliban, it can be revealed.

Scores of Special Forces personnel and spies’ identities are understood to have been included in a spreadsheet containing the names

