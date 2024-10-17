Former US President Donald Trump blames Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the war in Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump blames Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the war in Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for starting the war with Russia and failing to seek peace.

Trump’s comments suggest a potential shift in US policy on Ukraine if he wins the election.

Vice-President Kamala Harris has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine and rebuked Trump for his stance.

Donald Trump has blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for helping start that nation’s war with Russia, a comment that further suggests Trump is likely to radically shift US policy on Ukraine if he wins the US election.

The Republican former President has frequently criticised Zelenskyy on the campaign trail, repeatedly calling him “the greatest salesman on Earth” for having solicited and received billions of dollars of US military aid since the war broke out in 2022.

Trump has also slammed the Ukrainian leader for failing to seek peace with Moscow, and he has suggested Ukraine may have to cede some of its land to Russia to make a peace deal, a concession Kyiv considers unacceptable.

Trump’s comments on the PBD Podcast on Thursday with Patrick Bet-David went a step further than his previous criticism.