O’Gorman said the Train’s Christian premillennialist belief in an impending apocalypse and final battle with Satan was predated by their shared delusion they were being persecuted by a range of authorities, and particularly by police.
As the four officers at 4.37pm walked towards the house at the centre of the block, Nathaniel Train was less than 200m away in an improvised bunker.
By 10.41pm that night, all three Trains had been killed by Special Emergency Response (Sert) police officers after refusing to negotiate or surrender.
The incident lasted six hours from first to last shot but evidence at the inquest suggested the deadly ambush was preceded by a long history.
NSW Police did not share all the information they had about the Trains with Queensland, including threatening emails from Gareth, but O’Gorman said this did not spell out a potential risk to police.
Even if the junior officers who arrived at Wieambilla had assault rifles and the latest body armour, they would not have been likely to avoid fatal gunshots or effectively return fire at the concealed shooters.
A person close to Nathaniel Train travelled to Brisbane prior to reporting him missing, intending to ask a family member whether Gareth Train was dangerous, but found it unsuitable to raise the subject.
Aboud said Gareth Train also likely had a paranoid personality disorder that manifested in long-held conspiratorial beliefs, such as the Port Arthur massacre being staged to support gun control.
“It started taking over this life to the point he became fully delusional,” Aboud said.
The extent of the Trains’ shared delusions were illustrated by an incident in 1999 when all three attended a wedding but were asked to leave after accusing guests of committing heinous and bizarre abuse as part of church rituals.
“This had a seismic effect … it created isolation from the rest of the family and from people who might have sought to challenge their thoughts,” Aboud said.
Soon after Nathaniel Train collapsed at work in 2021 with a cardiac arrest, Gareth told him not to let the hospital “put a monkey heart” in his chest.
Nathaniel Train later refused to take cardiac medication or receive a pacemaker-style implant.
This medical refusal led NSW Police to label Nathaniel Train’s status as “high risk” and seek assistance from Queensland within a week of him being reported missing.
Aboud said the Trains kept shooting at Sert officers because they feared a “fate worse than death” via delusions that police were demonic “meat suits” who would turn them into mindless slaves if arrested.
The families of McCrow and Arnold acknowledged the inquest’s diligent work but say they still have critical unanswered questions about the “preventable” deaths of their loved ones.