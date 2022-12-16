Chilling footage of Qld police killers Gareth and Stacey Train emerges online. Video / Mele Host

Warning: Distressing content

Queensland cop killers Gareth and Stacey Train appear to have referenced the New Zealand “Baby W” case online before they lured officers to their rural property and shot them in cold blood.

Stacey, her husband Gareth and brother-in-law Nathaniel (who is also her ex-husband), died during a confrontation with specialist officers on Monday night in rural Queensland.

They were reportedly laying in wait in the bushes at the isolated Wieambilla property as four police officers approached their home.

The trio killed Constables Rachel McCrow, 29, and Matthew Arnold, 26, “execution-style”, along with their neighbour Alan Dare.

Australian news website Crikey is reporting the contents of a now-deleted YouTube channel, filled with conspiracy theories and threats to law enforcement.

The channel shared footage from inside Starship Hospital showing police removing Baby W for life-saving surgery, originally shared online by Kiwi anti-vaxxers, and accompanied it with a threat to “defend children to their last breath or answer for your cowardice”.

Stacey and Gareth also filmed and uploaded a disturbing video message at some point on Monday evening appearing to admit to the cold-blooded killings.

“They came to kill us and we killed them,” Gareth says, shrouded in darkness with his wife at his side.

“If you don’t defend yourself against these devils and demons, you’re a coward.”

The footage was shared on a now-deleted YouTube account. Photo / Supplied

Stacey then speaks up, saying: “We will see you when you get home.”

“We’ll see you at home Don,” Gareth says.

“Love you,” Stacey adds.

The footage was uploaded to a now-deleted YouTube channel “Mrs Yugi Girawil”, which only had two subscribers and 10 videos.

The pair in the video refer to themselves as Daniel and Jane, the middle names of Gareth and Stacey.

The video was published at 7.39pm on Monday, Crikey reports, which is almost four hours after police reportedly attended their remote property.

In the video, Gareth and Stacey talk in the past tense, saying they had already “killed them”, so it likely the video was filmed after the trio had already murdered the two police officers and their neighbour.

Nathaniel Train. Photo / Supplied

Nathaniel Train is not seen in the video, which was uploaded under the title “Don’t be afraid”.

Other videos uploaded to the YouTube account are titled “Prepare for battle and be strangers on the earth”, “Bullyman”, “Cowardice” and “Daniel’s message to the ‘bad boys’”.

The account commented on one of its own videos earlier on Monday, hinting at the violence that was about to unfold.

“After dealing with covert agents and tactics for sometime now, Daniel believes that should they choose to cross the rubicon with public state actors our Father is giving us a clear sign. Monsters and their heads are soon parted,” the comment said.

In another eerie clip, an American man who claimed to be close friends with the cop killers claimed to have spoken with them after the deadly ambush.

“I received a message from my brother Daniel (Gareth) and my sister Jane (Stacey) in Queensland, Australia, that the devils came for them – to kill them, and they had to kill the devils themselves and are now on the run,’ the man said.

“It breaks my heart that there’s nothing I can do to help them.

“These are a people that are not armed as we are in America. And here, my brave brother and sister, a son and daughter of the most high, have done exactly as they are supposed to do.”

“We are free people, we are owned by no one … Daniel, Jane, if there is any way possible that you are receiving this comm (communication), I am so sorry that I’m not there to fight with you.

“If you’re already home – our heavenly home, hold a place for us, we’ll be joining you soon enough.”

‘I know the pain’

In another video, a woman believed to be Stacey Train narrates a letter she has written to another conspiracy theorist, “Deanna”, offering her a “safe refuge” at the Trains’ Western Downs property due to her fears of authorities “coming for her children”.

In the video, uploaded on December 12, hours before the fatal shooting, Train reveals she has become recently estranged from her own two children.

A screenshot from the video.

Train shared the children with Nathaniel before going on to marry his brother Gareth, who is believed to have taken over care of the children.

“I know the pain of losing children. Recently, my husband and I lost both our adult children when they chose the world, rejecting us and the narrow path to take the wider road that their partners and friends are on,” she said.

“This is a pain that will only be healed in heaven.”

Disturbing details of killer’s lives

On Thursday, disturbing new details were brought to light about the lives of the Train trio, with people who knew the killers exposing strange and unsettling claims about their past.

All three had previously worked for the Queensland Department of Education and moved between different rural towns to work in a number of regional schools.

In 2011, Gareth and Stacy moved to the town of Camooweal in far northwest Queensland, just a few kilometres from the Northern Territory border, according to the ABC.

It wasn’t long before people in the town started noticing something was amiss with the couple.

Gareth Train. Photo / Supplied

One local resident, who did not wish to be named, told the ABC that Gareth would often bring his dogs to the local swimming hole where kids liked to hang out and hunt wild pigs.

“We would often find the gutted carcasses of pigs there. Sometimes we would see Gareth with his knives running around with the dogs chasing the pigs,’’ he said.

“We would hear the boars screaming as he gutted them.”

The Trains’ house also backed onto the local school, which the resident attended at the time.

He said that Gareth would take the pigs and butcher them in his backyard, resulting in “blood and offal” running directly on to the school oval.

“There would be a smell of offal and blood running onto the footy field,” he said.

Another resident, Minnie Kenna, who worked at the school at the time, told the ABC she had witnessed Gareth “dragging” Stacey by her hair up the stairs and into their house.

“It’s a high house and he was just dragging. I thought, ‘It’s none of my business,’ and I didn’t like to interfere so I didn’t say anything,” she said.





- Additional reporting, NZ Herald