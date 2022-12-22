Gareth and Stacey Train recorded and uploaded a video to Youtube after killing three people. Photo / YouTube

Gareth and Stacey Train recorded and uploaded a video to Youtube after killing three people. Photo / YouTube

Queensland Police have revealed details of the mysterious phone call that led four police officers to a Wieambilla property and ended in the deaths of six people.

The Train family – including Nathaniel, his brother Gareth and Gareth’s wife Stacey – executed Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, Constable Matthew Arnold, 26 and civilian Alan Dare in cold blood.

Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford told reporters on Thursday that Nathaniel Train’s wife was the person who made the phone call to NSW Police that ultimately led police to the horrifying ambush.

A missing person report was made to NSW police by Nathaniel Train’s wife after she had not seen him for more than 12 months.

Police understand that the report was made out of “genuine concern for his welfare”.

It is not suggested that the wife had any involvement in the crimes.

Three people including two police officers were shot dead in Queensland.

According to police, Train’s wife had last spoken to him on the phone in May this year.

Before the four officers attended the scene, they reportedly ran checks through their system and identified that Train had been involved in an incident that occurred on December 17, 2021.

Police had been called to the NSW border after Train had driven his vehicle through an e-gate while attempting to cross into Queensland.

When police attended the scene, they discovered that Train was carrying two firearms - both registered in his name.



