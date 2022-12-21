Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, and Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, were shot and killed at a Queensland property. Photo / Facebook

Thousands of Queenslanders have gathered across the state to pay their respects to two officers who were gunned down in the Western Downs last week.

Constables Rachel McCrow, 29, and Matthew Arnold, 26, were killed on December 12 after they attended a welfare check on a rural property at Wieambilla.

The pair were executed by Nathaniel Train, his brother Gareth and Gareth’s wife Stacey.

In a touching eulogy, Senior sergeant Laura Harriss read a letter that Constable Arnold gave to his parents after his Year 12 retreat.

“Thank you for everything. I may be gone someday, but just know I will never leave you, I will cherish every moment in my heart forever,” the letter read.

She said the 26-year-old will be remembered as a role model who inspired greatness in everyone around him.

“As a triplet, Matt was the older brother by just a few minutes,” she said.

“He was a protector, a leader, a big brother to all those who knew him.”

She remembered Matthew’s “broad cheeky smile” and his charm that carried him through high school, and right into the police force.

She said the Constable was a leader and an inspiration to those he loved.

“Matt was so proud to be a police officer, and it was clear he found his true passion and purpose.

Constable Matthew Arnold was honoured as a role model to his community. Photo / Facebook

“You deserved so much more from the public you fought to protect. Your name will never be forgotten. We love you always, we will love you forever.

A photo montage followed with photos of the 26-year-old throughout his life played to the tune of Refrigerator Door by Luke Combs.

Senior Constable Melissa Gibson became teary, her voice breaking at times as she honoured Constable McCrow as a “cheeky larrikin” who “loved a good meme - often at our expense”.

Watching on from the front row was the fallen officer’s dog, Archibald.

She said Rachel was the very essence of compassion - something that made her an effective police officer.

“I take comfort knowing you’re up there, and I’ll see those pearly white teeth again,” she said.

Constable Freddy Hartigan also took the stage, saying “the blue family is always here with you”.

“Rachel, you will forever mean so much to me. We will tell of your warmth, laughter, your dedication, and with honour you served”, he said.

Constable Rachel McCrow was remembered as a “cheeky larrikin”. Photo / news.com.au

Horses by Daryl Braithwaite played while photographs of Constable McCrow throughout her childhood played on the big screen.

Eight thousand officers from all sectors of the Queensland Police Service have streamed into Brisbane Entertainment Centre for the memorial.

They shed tears as the ceremony began and heartfelt dedications were made to the fallen officers.

A slow spotlight followed the flag party as they marched into the auditorium, saluting the officers.

Police chaplain Jeffrey Ballis opened the memorial by giving thanks for the loves of constables Arnold and McCrow.

“They worked together. They served their community together, and sadly they died together,” he said.

“It is fitting this service is conducted side-by-side.”

Members of the McCrow family are in attendance, while Constable Arnold’s father is watching the livestream from NSW.

Eight thousand police have packed out the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. Photo / NCA NewsWire

Police attend the memorial. Photo / Nine News

A heavy security presence remains in force at the entrance gates and around the centre.

Survivors Constable Keely Brough and Constable Randall Kirk watched the wreath laying in silence.

Inside, seats gradually filled up as the coffins of constables McCrow and Arnold lay adorned in flowers.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll will address the service later on.

State opposition leader David Crisafuli and Queensland governor Jeanette Young have laid wreaths, alongside police commissioner Katarina Carroll.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton also paid his respects.

The officers were reportedly visiting the property after receiving a tip-off about a missing persons report for Nathaniel Train.

Their colleagues, Constables Keely Brough and Randall Kirk, were also caught up in the horrific ambush, but both managed to escape with their lives and call for help.

The Trains also murdered their neighbour, Alan Dare, who had come to the property to help after spotting smoke.

NCA NewsWire understands a private funeral will be held for Dare in Ipswich on Friday.

Constable Keely Brough survived. Photo / Seven News

Constable Randall Kirk was hospitalised. Photo / Facebook

Superintendent Doug McDonald said the fallen officers would be given full police honours, with a guard of honour being given by the Queensland Police Service’s dog unit, mounted unit and police motorcycles.

“The memorial is a significant undertaking and major operation for the Queensland Police Service,” he said.

“Our aim is to make sure we honour our fallen officers with a highly dignified and fitting memorial.

“We want to recognise their sacrifice, honour their bravery and celebrate their lives.

“Our liaison officers and chaplains have been working closely with the families to ensure they are heavily involved in the service on Wednesday.

“After the memorial, there will be private ceremonies for the families.”

Alan and Kerry Dare. Alan will be laid to rest in a private service on Friday. Photo / Facebook

Dignitaries are also expected to attend the public memorial, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Australian federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Queensland Opposition Leader David Crisafulli.

The memorial will be livestreamed by Queensland Police Service on Facebook, and Channel 9, 7 and ABC News 24 will televise the memorial from 9.30am.

“We know there is a lot of community interest and many Queenslanders who want to share this memorial service with us and the families of the fallen officers,” Superintendent McDonald said.

Superintendent McDonald said the QPS thanked the community for its ongoing support during this difficult time.

“The tragic circumstances have weighed heavy on all members of the police service,” he said.

“It’s their colleagues who have had to pull this together but everyone has got on-board.

“They know how important this is for their colleagues, especially from the South West District where these officers worked but also for the families, to make sure we honour and recognise the sacrifice these officers have made.

“But what has made this a lot easier for us has been the overwhelming support from the community.

“The number of people who have offered their support … from the big companies to the individuals in the street who have offered our officers their condolences and support has been truly overwhelming and has really buoyed us that the community is so, so supportive of us in these times of tragedy.”

Queensland Police is grateful for the ‘overwhelming support’ from the community. Photo / NCA NewsWire

Superintendent McDonald said officers from the South West District, who worked closely with Constables McCrow and Arnold, would continue to be offered support as they grieved the loss of their colleagues.

“We make sure we’re continuing our nominal policing activities,” he said.

“That’s where the great work of the QPS (happens) in supporting each other, recognising how close the colleagues were to each other in the South West District and giving them the opportunity to come in for this important event.

“For even those officers who have to remain on duty and have to keep the community safe and can’t attend, there will be opportunities to view this as well (through the livestream).

The towns of Tara and Chinchilla, where the officers were stationed, have been grieving on their own terms.

Chinchilla Florist owner Erin Ford told NCA NewsWire last week that she had been swept off her feet with orders, as residents far and wide wanted to pay their respects to the police.

Ford said she’d ordered extra flowers to cope with the demand.

“It goes to show how grateful everyone is for their service,” she said.

“It’s just gut-wrenching to think about what happened,” she said.

“It’s almost surreal, like watching a bad movie.”