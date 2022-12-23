Alan and Kerry Dare. Alan was shot and killed at a property at Wieambilla, Queensland. Two police officers were also killed.

An innocent neighbour killed in a horrific massacre in regional Queensland, Australia will be farewelled with a police-escorted procession of hundreds of vintage cars in honour of his heroism.

Wieambilla man Alan Dare was the third victim of the deadly shooting last week after constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow were murdered in a brutal ambush while on the line of duty.

Dare, 58, had come to the property to investigate when he heard gunfire and saw fires which had been lit by the shooters.

He too was murdered in cold blood.

Days after the constables were laid to rest in a huge public gathering at Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Dare is due to be farewelled at a private funeral in Ipswich, west of Brisbane, on Friday.

Dozens of vintage cars are expected to form a procession for the memorial, while members of the community will line the streets in his honour.

A GoFundMe organised for Dare’s widow, Kerry, has already raised more than A$94,000 ($100,000) of its A$25,000 ($26,600) goal.

“I am hoping that we can raise as much money as possible to help Kerry through this hard and painful time,” Brett Hovey, the fundraiser’s organiser wrote.

“Al would have helped anyone.”

The heroic send-off comes days after constables McCrow and Arnold were laid to rest by their police colleagues in a touching service attended by every sector of the Queensland Police Service.

Surviving officers Randall Kirk and Keely Brough were also in attendance, shedding tears for their fallen colleagues.