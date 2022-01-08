Premium summer big reads: Why some fear the next pandemic could be lab-made

The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2021 from our premium syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and The New Zealand Listener.

Today we look at the Covid lab-leak debate, the electric revolution, Emily Ratajkowski, the polarising figure that is Meghan Markle, and Tiger Woods' mistress speaks out.

Genetic engineering

While most scientists believe Covid-19 first infected humans via animals, some now believe it is more likely that the pandemic originated with research being carried out at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a world leader in gain-of-function work on coronaviruses.

Now funding for scientific research that splices deadly viruses to make them more transmissible is under scrutiny amid safety concerns.

Shi Zhengli - whose willingness to hunt down coronavirus strains in bat caves earned her the moniker 'Batwoman' - at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan. Photo / Getty Images

To EV or not to EV? What you need to know about the electric evolution

The world's carmakers have got the message – we've got to go electric. But with record sales of fuel-burning utes, has New Zealand? We examine the progress so far, and some of the tricky issues that are concerning consumers as they weigh up when to get rid of their gas guzzlers.

Carmarkers have got the message - we've got to go electric. But has New Zealand caught up? Photo / 123RF

Emily Ratajkowski: 'I had succeeded by commodifying my body. So why was I so unhappy?'

At 21 she starred in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines video wearing just a thong. She said it was empowering. Nearly a decade on, she's not so sure.

Emily Ratajkowski wanted to write a book so she could take back control. Photo / Getty Images

For Meghan, an image rendered in a UK-US split screen

She has re-emerged in America as a formidable A-list celebrity and social activist. In Britain, however, Meghan remains a polarising figure.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at a gala for veterans in New York. Photo / AP

Tiger Woods' mistress is ready to rip up her NDA and speak out

For more than a decade, a sweeping nondisclosure agreement with Tiger Woods, brokered by Gloria Allred, has ruled her life. Now she's ready to rip it up.

