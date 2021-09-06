Voyager 2021 media awards
To EV or not to EV? What you need to know about the electric evolution

15 minutes to read
By: Mark Sainsbury

The world's carmakers have got the message – we've got to go electric. But with record sales of fuel-burning utes, has New Zealand? We examine the progress so far, and some of the tricky issues

