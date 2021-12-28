Premium summer big reads: Amazon plane crash sole survivor shares story

The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2021 from our premium syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and The New Zealand Listener.

Today we look at an incredible story of survival, mental health in a pandemic, uncovering a fraud, life as Britney Spears' partner and the European Super League that wasn't.

She fell 3000 metres and walked away

On the morning after Juliane Diller fell to Earth, she awoke in the deep jungle of the Peruvian rainforest dazed with incomprehension. Just before noon on the previous day — Christmas Eve, 1971 — the 17-year-old and her mother had boarded a flight in Lima bound for Pucallpa.

The flight was supposed to last less than an hour. About 25 minutes after takeoff, the plane flew into a thunderstorm and began to shake.

From a window seat in a back row, she watched a bolt of lightning strike the plane's right wing. She remembers the aircraft nose-diving and her mother saying, evenly, "Now it's all over."

At 17, Diller was the sole survivor of the crash. Fifty years later she still runs Panguana, a research station founded by her parents in Peru.

Dr. Diller revisited the site of the crash with filmmaker Werner Herzog in 1998. Photo / Werner Herzog Film/Deutsche-Kinemathek via The New York Times

There's a name for the blah you're feeling: It's called languishing

Languishing, the neglected middle child of mental health, is a sense of stagnation and emptiness. It feels as if you're muddling through your days, looking at your life through a foggy windshield.

And it might have been the dominant emotion of 2021.

Languishing is a sense of stagnation and emptiness. It feels as if you're muddling through your days, looking at your life through a foggy windshield. Photo / Manshen Lo, The New York Times

EY and Wirecard: Anatomy of a flawed audit

The FT scrutinised hundreds of pages of internal documents and emails and interviewed more than a dozen people at the heart of the failed audit to try and find an answer. Combined, the documents and first-hand testimony paint a picture of missed opportunities to uncover the fraud earlier, a failure by EY to properly scrutinise the business it was auditing and a reluctance to challenge its client in public even when Wirecard's chief executive made highly misleading statements to investors.

Wirecard headquarters in Munich, Germany. Photo / AP

Why Sam Asghari is more than Mr Britney Spears

Sam Asghari is a nascent actor and erstwhile personal trainer. But this highly polite, handsome and friendly 27-year-old is better known to millions as the fiance of a 39-year-old woman who was, for years, the biggest pop star in the world, control over whose personal life and $85 million estate was, 13 years ago, stripped from her and reassigned to her father (and a court-appointed lawyer to comanage finances) in a controversial and secretive arrangement from which she has been forcefully and publicly trying to extricate herself; a woman who has been, for years, photographed in the regular company of no adult save Asghari.

Now Asghari is working on his own path to fame in a year that has thrust him into the spotlight.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of One Upon A Time...In Hollywood, in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

European Super League: Inside story of how the outlandish plot unravelled

Earlier this year football fans, politicians and royalty united against the breakaway European Super League. Oliver Shah reveals how the multibillion-pound plan was scuppered — but could still be revived?

