There's a name for the blah you're feeling: It's called languishing

8 minutes to read
Languishing is a sense of stagnation and emptiness. It feels as if you're muddling through your days, looking at your life through a foggy windshield. Photo / Manshen Lo, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Adam Grant

The neglected middle child of mental health can dull your motivation and focus — and it may be the dominant emotion of 2021.

At first, I didn't recognise the symptoms that we all had in

