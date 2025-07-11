Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump threatens Canada with 35% tariff rate starting on August 1

AFP
3 mins to read

US President Donald Trump continues to pursue his trade war threats against dozens of economies. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump continues to pursue his trade war threats against dozens of economies. Photo / Getty Images

Canada will face a 35% tariff on exports to the United States starting on August 1, President Donald Trump said today in a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney.

It was the latest of more than 20 such letters issued by Trump this week, as he continues to pursue his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World