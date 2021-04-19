Website of the Year
Wirecard inquiry: Germany's political and financial elite exposed

Financial Times
By: Guy Chazan and Olaf Storbeck

It was an innocuous question, posed shortly before midnight some nine hours into an exhausting parliamentary hearing into the Wirecard scandal.

"Did you ever actually own Wirecard shares?" Cansel Kiziltepe, the Social Democrat MP, asked

