The High Court in Auckland today heard guilty pleas in New Zealand first-ever criminal prosecution of cartels.

The High Court in Auckland today heard guilty pleas in New Zealand first-ever criminal prosecution of cartels.

One half of the defendants in New Zealand’s first criminal prosecution of cartel conduct have pleaded guilty.

In December the Commerce Commission filed charges against two construction companies, and two directors of those companies, for alleged rigging bids for publicly funded projects.

The defendants have ongoing interim name suppression.

The Herald understands the defendants are subcontractors who had been involved in Auckland Council-linked infrastructure projects.

Earlier today at the High Court in Auckland guilty pleas were entered by one company and its director.