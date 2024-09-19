A trial date has been set for October 2025, with proceedings expected to last three weeks.
Cartel conduct was made a criminal offence in 2021 and convictions carry a potential maximum term of imprisonment of seven years.
Small said the case was an important plank in the commission’s mission to enforce the law.
“The criminal proceedings send a strong message to businesses that the commission will not tolerate cartel conduct, and we are prepared to lay criminal charges to enforce the law,” he said.
“Cartel conduct harms consumers through higher prices or reduced quality, and it harms other businesses that are trying to compete fairly. The criminalisation of cartel conduct in 2021 underlines just how serious and harmful this offending is.
“Bid rigging of publicly funded contracts loads extra costs onto taxpayers and the New Zealand economy as conduct of this type undermines fair competition. The commission will not hesitate to bring criminal proceedings in appropriate cases to ensure Kiwis are getting the benefits of fair prices, quality services and more choice,” Small said.