Why former owners of three Auckland restaurants went into liquidation

The former owners of three Auckland restaurants – Grangers Taphouse and Kitchen, Marina Cantina and The Franklin – owe more than $700,000 to creditors, according to liquidators.
Cooke and Henry Limited (trading as Grangers Taphouseand Kitchen), Italian Stallion Limited (trading as Marina Cantina) and The Franklin Limited (trading as The Franklin) were placed in liquidation on September 11 by shareholders.
The three restaurants remain open and in the hands of new owners.
Grant Reynolds of insolvency firm Reynolds & Associates was appointed liquidator for the companies.
Richard Cooke and Gina Henry are listed as directors of all three companies, according to the Companies Office.
In his first liquidator’s reports on the three companies, Reynolds explained why the companies went into liquidation.
Historical cash problems resulting from Covid-19; the cost of ingredients; lower sales as a result of the cost of living crisis; and employee costs, including increases to the minimum wage were all cited as reasons for the three companies going into liquidation.
In the case of Grangers and Marina Cantina, the liquidator’s reports also cited issues with the landlord.
The owner, who didn’t wish to be named, said he had been involved in the hospitality industry for about 15 years.
“Grangers and the Marina place will be closed down eventually and a whole new place will be redeveloped,” the new owner said.
The new owner gave no timeframe for when the two locations would close.
“We’ve only just had architects in just last week. The whole process from design to opening up a new brand generally takes six months minimum,” he said.
“It’s going to be completely different from what it is now.”
The new owner told the Herald of how he bought the remaining part of the lease for the two locations from the previous owners.
“This particular one is a unique one because the lease had come to an end on the previous owners, so that’s when I took it over to potentially be a clean site.
“In the end, I negotiated something with the owners and I just bought the remaining part of their lease off them. I gave them some goodwill. And I took over early while I work on the design for the new place.”
