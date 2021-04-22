Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

New York Times: The inside story of the European Super League that wasn't

7 minutes to read
FILE - In this June 13, 2019 file photo, Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez gives a speech at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. Photo / AP

FILE - In this June 13, 2019 file photo, Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez gives a speech at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Rory Smith, New York Times

By Rory Smith, New York Times

They must have known those they had abandoned would cry havoc. No matter how wealthy or out of touch the billionaires and oligarchs and princes behind the scheme for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.