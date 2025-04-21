Cardinals from around the world will hold a series of meetings known as “general congregations”.
They will decide on a date for the burial, which must take place between the fourth and sixth days after death, and on the organisation of the “novemdiales”, the nine days of mourning.
Francis’ immediate predecessors were buried in St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, but he asked to be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.
His body will be placed inside a single coffin of wood and zinc - again breaking with tradition, with previous popes interred in three coffins in cypress, lead and elm, placed one inside the other.
The change in funeral rituals was to better reflect what Francis sees as the role of the pope as “a pastor and disciple of Christ, and not of a powerful man of this world”, a top official said.
Francis’ open coffin will be laid out for veneration by the faithful in St Peter’s Basilica, putting an end to the display of papal bodies on a raised platform, propped up by cushions as per tradition.
The conclave
The general congregations are also a good way of vetting “papabili” - potential successors to Francis.
The congregations will set the date for a conclave to begin no less than 15 and no more than 20 days after the death of the Pope.
Under a system originating in the 13th century, the conclave sees cardinals aged under 80 meet in private to choose the next pope from among their peers.
Currently there are 135 so-called “cardinal electors”, 108 of whom were appointed by Francis.
The smoke is black after each unsuccessful ballot, and white once the vote succeeds.
The bells of St Peter’s will peal to accompany the white smoke.
Habemus papam!
Once elected, the new pope will be led into a tiny sacristy by the Sistine Chapel known as the “sala delle lacrime”, or Room of Tears, where he can ponder his future.
The dean of the College of Cardinals, currently Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, will ask the newly chosen pontiff if he accepts his election and what name he would like to use, and he immediately becomes the bishop of Rome and pope.
The new pope is helped into his vestments (three sets are prepared, of different sizes), and one by one the cardinals pay homage to him.
Shortly afterwards he appears on the loggia of St Peter’s Basilica. The senior cardinal deacon, currently Renato Raffaele Martino, will then pronounce the famous phrase in Latin: “Habemus Papam!” (We have a pope!).