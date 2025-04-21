Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was elected Pope on March 13 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.
The Pope will go down in history as a radical pontiff, a champion of underdogs who forged a more compassionate Catholic Church while stopping short of overhauling centuries-old dogma.
Dubbed “the people’s Pope”, the Argentine pontiff loved being among his flock and was popular with the faithful, though he faced bitter opposition from traditionalists within the Church.
The first pope from the Americas and the southern hemisphere, he staunchly defended the most disadvantaged, from migrants to communities battered by climate change, which he warned was a crisis caused by humankind.
But while he confronted head-on the global scandal of sex abuse by priests, survivors’ groups said concrete measures were slow in coming.
From his election in March 2013, Jorge Mario Bergoglio was eager to make his mark as the leader of the Catholic Church.
He became the first pope to take the name Francis after Saint Francis of Assisi, a 13th-century mystic who renounced his wealth and devoted his life to the poor.
“How I would like a poor church for the poor,” he said three days after his election as the 266th pope.
He was a humble figurehead who wore plain robes, eschewed the sumptuous papal palaces and made his own phone calls, some of them to widows, rape victims or prisoners.
The football-loving former archbishop of Buenos Aires was also more accessible than his predecessors, chatting with young people about issues ranging from social media to pornography - and talking openly about his health.
Francis always left the door open to retiring like his predecessor Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pontiff since the Middle Ages to step down.
After Benedict died in December 2022, Francis became the first sitting pope in modern history to lead a papal funeral.
He suffered increasingly poor health, from colon surgery in 2021 and a hernia in June 2023 to bouts of bronchitis and knee pain that forced him to use a wheelchair.
His fourth hospitalisation, of more than a month for bronchitis in both lungs, was his longest, raising speculation he might step down.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters said: “On behalf of the Government and people of New Zealand, we extend our deepest condolences to the Holy See and the global Roman Catholic community on the passing of Pope Francis.
“We join in mourning his loss and honour his enduring legacy of humility and compassion.”
Former Prime Minister Helen Clark also posted on X to express her sadness.
“Respected globally for his dedication to peace & justice. He also made history as the 1st Pope from Latin America. May Pope Francis rest in peace now.”
French President Emmanuel Macron called him a “man of humility, on the side of the most vulnerable and most fragile”.
New Zealand Catholics mourn Pope Francis’ death
Auckland Bishop Steve Lowe said Catholics across New Zealand are praying for the soul of Pope Francis.
“While he didn’t set foot on our shores, we know the deep love that Pope Francis had for the Catholic faithful scattered across the world,” said Bishop Lowe, who is president of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference.
Bishop Lowe said one of Pope Francis’ lasting legacies will be his encouragement for the Church to be a place of listening, of dialogue and of discernment.
“The Holy Father reminded us of the importance of walking together as the entire People of God – lay people, religious women and men, and clergy – following the path of Jesus,” he said.
Bishop Lowe said Catholic communities across New Zealand will be holding special Masses to allow people to pray for Pope Francis.
“There is an obvious and an enduring connection that we Catholics have with Pope Francis, but we invite our Christian brothers and sisters, other people of faith and people who are searching to join us in lifting up our departed brother in prayer,” he said.
“In that sense, we are following the Church’s practice of praying for any person who has died – albeit a Pope on this occasion."
- 1980: Amid tensions in the Jesuit order, returns to work as parish priest and rector at a college in San Miguel, near the capital. In 1986 he goes to Germany and later, Argentina’s second city Cordoba. He returns to Buenos Aires in 1992 as auxiliary bishop.
- February 28, 1998: Appointed archbishop of Buenos Aires.
- February 21, 2001: Made cardinal by John-Paul II.
- March 13, 2013: Elected 266th pope after his predecessor Benedict XVI resigns. He chooses the name Francis in reference to Francis of Assisi, patron saint of the poor.
- July 8, 2013: Makes first trip outside Rome to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a major gateway to Europe for migrants, where he castigates the “globalisation of indifference.” Three years later, he will bring back 12 families from a migrant camp in Lesbos, Greece.
- July 11, 2013: Launches a reform of the Vatican’s penal code to fight sexual abuse against minors and corruption within the Church.