The remains are yet to be formally identified, but police believe they are those of Thi Kim Tran. Photo / Facebook

Australian police have delivered a major update on the alleged kidnapping and murder of Thi Kim Tran, whose remains were found in a burned-out SUV last Thursday.

The partner of the Sydney mum who was kidnapped and murdered in her Bankstown home during a “clearly targeted” attack was “actively involved” in an organised crime group, police have claimed.

Thi Kim Tran, 45, was at home at about 10.30pm on Thursday, April 17, when five masked men broke into the house, stripped her, and forced her into the back of a dark SUV.

The same vehicle was found burned out about an hour later in the suburb of Beverly Hills, with what are believed to be the remains of the 45-year-old inside.

The remains are yet to be formally identified, but police believe they are those of Tran.