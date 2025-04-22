Advertisement
Home / World

Police link organised crime to Sydney mum’s alleged kidnapping, murder

By Alexandra Feiam
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

The remains are yet to be formally identified, but police believe they are those of Thi Kim Tran. Photo / Facebook

Australian police have delivered a major update on the alleged kidnapping and murder of Thi Kim Tran, whose remains were found in a burned-out SUV last Thursday.

The partner of the Sydney mum who was kidnapped and murdered in her Bankstown home during a “clearly targeted” attack was “actively involved” in an organised crime group, police have claimed.

Thi Kim Tran, 45, was at home at about 10.30pm on Thursday, April 17, when five masked men broke into the house, stripped her, and forced her into the back of a dark SUV.

The same vehicle was found burned out about an hour later in the suburb of Beverly Hills, with what are believed to be the remains of the 45-year-old inside.

The remains are yet to be formally identified, but police believe they are those of Tran.

An 8-year-old boy, who was at the property at the time, remains in an induced coma after being bashed in the back of the head with a baseball bat during the attack.

The boy is in a stable condition and expected to come out of the induced coma today, but New South Wales homicide squad Superintendent Joe Doueihi said the child may suffer “long-life complications” as a result of his injuries.

A 15-year-old boy, was not physically hurt but suffered psychological injuries during the attack, and remains in hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Doueihi said Tran was not known to police and had no previous criminal history.

However, police revealed that her partner had become connected to an organised crime group and was known to police for minor drug offences.

