The vision, blocked partially by trees and other vehicles, captured two cars, a white sedan and dark-coloured SUV, pulling up on the normally quiet Edward St in Bankstown about 10.30pm on Thursday night.
Figures are seen moving towards the house, with the 45-year-old woman appearing to be bundled into the SUV a short time later.
In the chilling minutes between, the woman was allegedly stripped naked and her 8-year-old son was beaten with a baseball bat by one of the masked intruders.
“Fire and Rescue extinguished that vehicle, which was extensively damaged (and) a search of that vehicle unfortunately located a severely burned body in the back seat of the car,” Superintendent Hart said.
“Although visual identification at this stage is impossible, we strongly believe and suspect that the body is that of the 45-year-old woman and mother of those children who had earlier been kidnapped.
“This crime is horrendous. The level of violence is unheard of ... we strongly believe that this is a targeted incident.”
The woman’s husband and father to the two boys was interstate for business at the time and is returning to Sydney to assist police.
Superintendent Hart said police had spoken to a number of witnesses and are planning to do a “very, very large” canvas of CCTV footage across the six kilometres between the two crime scenes.
Police have not ruled out whether the incident was gang or organised crime-related.
It is unknown if the woman was dead when the vehicle was set alight.
A crime scene has been established at both locations as investigations by Strike Force Bushfield continue.
Forensic specialists, alongside detectives, were seen at the Bankstown property on Friday afternoon.
A large section of the street remained closed off on Friday afternoon, even to locals returning home.