Body of ‘mystery’ woman found wrapped in plastic, dumped in bushland near Sydney Airport

By Kelsey Wilkie and Aisling Brennan
news.com.au·
2 mins to read
Police in New South Wales are appealing for information that could help identify a “mystery woman” whose body was found in bushland, wrapped in plastic.

The find was made along Foreshore Rd at Botany, near Sydney Airport on Monday morning.

Police have since confirmed the body is that of a female.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said investigations were continuing to determine her identity.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a male or female, but it does make it more tragic we’ve got a female who has met her demise in suspicious circumstances.”

At the moment she is a mystery woman, we don’t know how she is and we want to identify her.”

Doherty appealed to the community for anyone who might have a missing female relative or friend to contact police.

“While it is a gruesome discovery, it’s a very sad tale that is actually sort of playing out right now and there’s a loved one who doesn’t know the news yet that their loved one has not only been killed but likely murdered,” he said

“We also require people reporting their loved one missing or having concerns. We are working hard to get an identification.

“This is a community appeal and it’s about sending the message so it helps us identify the person responsible for this poor victim’s demise.”

Police were also appealing for any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, Doherty said.

“It appears that someone has stopped and — the theory would be — [they] have disposed of the body just metres off the road,” he said.

