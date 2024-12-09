Fire crews battle to contain a large fire in Canterbury's West Melton overnight and Syria celebrates the end of the Assad family's 50-year regime. Video / NZ Herald

Police in New South Wales are appealing for information that could help identify a “mystery woman” whose body was found in bushland, wrapped in plastic.

The find was made along Foreshore Rd at Botany, near Sydney Airport on Monday morning.

Police have since confirmed the body is that of a female.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said investigations were continuing to determine her identity.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a male or female, but it does make it more tragic we’ve got a female who has met her demise in suspicious circumstances.”