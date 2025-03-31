A 47-year-old mother has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her three children.
The children, aged 10, 13, and 16, are in stable condition at Westmead Hospital.
Police believe the incident was an attempted murder-suicide and are treating it as a mental health episode.
The mother who allegedly stabbed her children in a shocking rampage in Sydney has been charged.
NSW police charged the 47-year-old mother with three counts of wound with attempt to murder for the alleged domestic violence incident that has shaken the city.
The father of the three children, aged 10, 13 and 16, was woken up by screams before desperately trying to save them as their mother carried out the alleged knife attack in their family home, police said.
“Emergency services called to a home ... about 5.20am found a 10-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl and a 47-year-old woman suffering stab wounds,” NSW police said on Monday evening.