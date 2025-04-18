Advertisement
Sydney: Body found in burned-out car after violent kidnapping, child in coma

By Hannah Wilcox
news.com.au·
Police were called to a home in Bankstown on Thursday night after a group of five men forced their way in. Photo / Gaye Gerard / NewsWire

  • A 45-year-old woman was found dead in a burning car after being kidnapped in Sydney.
  • Her 8-year-old son is in an induced coma after being assaulted by the kidnappers.
  • Police are investigating, focusing on CCTV footage, and have not ruled out gang involvement.

A body, believed to be that of a 45-year-old woman, has been found inside a burning car after a violent kidnapping in Sydney’s southwest that left her 8-year-old son in an induced coma.

Police were called to a home in Bankstown about 10.30pm on Thursday after a group of five men, dressed in black with their faces covered, forced their way in.

The group used a baseball bat to assault the 8-year-old boy, who is now in an induced coma, before forcing the woman into an SUV.

The woman’s 15-year-old son was also in the home at the time and has been taken to hospital for assessment.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Superintendent Rodney Hart said the group of men produced a gun before forcing the woman into the back seat of a dark-coloured SUV and driving her away.

An hour later, emergency services were called to a car fire at Welfare Ave, Beverly Hills. Firefighters fought the blaze but were unable to save the vehicle.

“Fire and Rescue extinguished that vehicle, which was extensively damaged,” Hart said.

“A search of that vehicle unfortunately located a severely burned body in the back seat of the car.

“Although visual identification at this stage is impossible, we strongly believe and suspect that the body is that of the 45-year-old woman and mother of those children who had earlier been kidnapped.

“This crime is horrendous. The level of violence is unheard of ... we strongly believe that this is a targeted incident.”

The woman’s husband and father to the two boys was interstate for business at the time and is returning to Sydney to assist police.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation is under way. Photo / Gaye Gerard / NewsWire
Hart said police had spoken to several witnesses and planned to do a “very, very large” canvas of CCTV footage across the 6km between the two crime scenes.

Police have not ruled out the incident being gang or organised crime-related.

It is unknown if the woman was dead when the vehicle was set alight.

A crime scene has been established at both locations as investigations by Strike Force Bushfield continue.

“We have put all our resources on this strike force so we can assure that we will do the best for these children and the husband,” Hart added.

“I can only imagine what those children went through, seeing their mother dragged out of the home.

“We are going to put all the support we can around them, and they are our main focus.”

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

