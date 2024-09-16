Cleo was kidnapped from a campsite 1000km north of Perth in October 2021.

Police found the then 4-year-old 18 days later, not far from her family home.

Terence Kelly is appealing a 13-year and six-month prison sentence he received for the incident.

Cleo’s abduction from her sleeping bag on a family holiday garnered international headlines.

A huge search operation was launched around the remote town of Carnarvon, in northwest Western Australia, and hundreds of kilometres up and down stretches of the coast.

After 18 days, officers found Cleo in Kelly’s Carnarvon home during a late-night raid.

Kelly was arrested near the home, and he has been in custody in Perth since.

At the sentencing hearing, the court was told while the child was being held, Kelly tried to tie her up with sticky tape, but it did not work so he tied her to a chair.

Cleo had also heard her name mentioned on the radio, the court was told, and there was evidence Kelly turned up the radio to drown out her pleading for her mother.

Kelly pleaded guilty to abduction, and was given an 11-year non parole period.

At an appeal hearing in February, the court was told Kelly has various mental impairments, including a severe personality dysfunction, and those impairments, rather than his methamphetamine use, were significant in the commission of the crime.

Kelly’s lawyers are challenging the 13-and-a-half year sentence, and the WA Court of Appeal is yet to release its decision.

In the years since the ordeal, Cleo’s parents have shared a few updates on the girl.

