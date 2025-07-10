Advertisement
Home / World
Updated

South Korean court orders new arrest of disgraced former president Yoon

AFP
3 mins to read

South Korea's former president Yoon Suk Yeol leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul on July 9, 2025, before being driven to the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang. A South Korean court today approved a fresh arrest warrant for Yoon and placed him in custody, days after special investigators renewed efforts to detain him over his failed martial law bid. Photo / AFP

South Korea’s disgraced ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol was detained for a second time today over his declaration of martial law and held in a solitary cell pending investigations into accusations of insurrection.

Yoon had plunged South Korea into a political crisis when he sought to subvert civilian rule on December

