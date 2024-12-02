Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Father killed in armed standoff after kidnapping daughter from grandmother’s home

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Chilling emergency audio has been released revealing the moment a 7-year-old girl begged her armed father to not kill her during a standoff with police. Video / NZ Herald

Chilling emergency audio has been released revealing the moment a 7-year-old girl begged her armed father not to kill her, saying “I don’t want to go to heaven today”, during a deadly standoff with police.

Ohio father Charles Alexander kidnapped hisdaughter, Oaklynn Alexander, from her grandmother’s house over custody issues on November 11.

Authorities released an alert over the welfare of Oaklynn, which led to police chasing the 43-year-old father as he fled with his daughter.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, police managed to deflate the offender’s tyres, which led to an armed standoff in the carpark, where he was held up with his fearful young daughter.

In audio released by police, Charles could be heard threatening to kill his daughter and himself.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I will shoot us both, stand back,” he is heard telling police as his frightened daughter in the background desperately begged her father “please don’t”.

Police audio revealed the horrifying moment Oaklynn Alexander, 7, begged her father not to shoot her during a deadly standoff with police.
Police audio revealed the horrifying moment Oaklynn Alexander, 7, begged her father not to shoot her during a deadly standoff with police.

Charles then turned his attention to his daughter’s mother, telling police he wanted to talk to her and that she “should’ve called”.

Oaklynn could be heard asking her father if they’re “both going to heaven”, continuing to quiz him over “How do you know we’re going to heaven?”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fears escalated when he responded saying “We’ll both go”.

After realising what going to heaven would involve, she quickly could be heard yelling “No. I don’t want to go to heaven today”.

He then explained he “didn’t want it to happen”, but that he just “wanted to talk to your mother”.

In a bid to de-escalate the incident, a dispatch caller on the end tells Charles she knows he doesn’t want to hurt his daughter and pleaded “Let’s not do anything we cannot undo”.

Charles Alexander was shot dead by police during the standoff where he threatened to kill his own daughter.
Charles Alexander was shot dead by police during the standoff where he threatened to kill his own daughter.

Another dispatcher could be heard taking over, pleading with Charles to “not do anything that is going to make it even more unfair to her”.

During the call, Oaklynn could be heard continuously pleading “I don’t want to” go to heaven.

Police opened fire on Charles, killing the 43-year-old.

Oaklynn was not injured during the hostage situation and was returned to her family after watching her father die.

A Gofundme was reportedly set up to help care for Oaklynn.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.



Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World