“I will shoot us both, stand back,” he is heard telling police as his frightened daughter in the background desperately begged her father “please don’t”.

Police audio revealed the horrifying moment Oaklynn Alexander, 7, begged her father not to shoot her during a deadly standoff with police.

Charles then turned his attention to his daughter’s mother, telling police he wanted to talk to her and that she “should’ve called”.

Oaklynn could be heard asking her father if they’re “both going to heaven”, continuing to quiz him over “How do you know we’re going to heaven?”

Fears escalated when he responded saying “We’ll both go”.

After realising what going to heaven would involve, she quickly could be heard yelling “No. I don’t want to go to heaven today”.

He then explained he “didn’t want it to happen”, but that he just “wanted to talk to your mother”.

In a bid to de-escalate the incident, a dispatch caller on the end tells Charles she knows he doesn’t want to hurt his daughter and pleaded “Let’s not do anything we cannot undo”.

Charles Alexander was shot dead by police during the standoff where he threatened to kill his own daughter.

Another dispatcher could be heard taking over, pleading with Charles to “not do anything that is going to make it even more unfair to her”.

During the call, Oaklynn could be heard continuously pleading “I don’t want to” go to heaven.

Police opened fire on Charles, killing the 43-year-old.

Oaklynn was not injured during the hostage situation and was returned to her family after watching her father die.

A Gofundme was reportedly set up to help care for Oaklynn.











