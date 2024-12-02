Chilling emergency audio has been released revealing the moment a 7-year-old girl begged her armed father not to kill her, saying “I don’t want to go to heaven today”, during a deadly standoff with police.
Ohio father Charles Alexander kidnapped hisdaughter, Oaklynn Alexander, from her grandmother’s house over custody issues on November 11.
Authorities released an alert over the welfare of Oaklynn, which led to police chasing the 43-year-old father as he fled with his daughter.
According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, police managed to deflate the offender’s tyres, which led to an armed standoff in the carpark, where he was held up with his fearful young daughter.
In audio released by police, Charles could be heard threatening to kill his daughter and himself.