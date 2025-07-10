“My boy Darcy is still missing. Marine Rescue searched tonight from Bare Point to Pebbly Beach at sea. They have been stood down for the night but expect they will be back early to resume the search.

“I am asking anyone with a seaworthy vessel to please meet me at the main Wooli boat ramp and take me to sea to help with the search.”

Terry Deefholts said at the time the family were “fearing the worst” but urged readers of the post to “please save comments for those wishing to help with the search”.

In an incredible development, the teen was found this morning, almost 13km out to sea on North Solitary Island off Wooli.

Missing teen surfer Darcy Deefholts has been found on an island off the NSW coast. Photo / Marine Rescue NSW via NewsWire

Terry Deefholts described the story of survival as a “one-in-a-million miracle”.

“I haven’t had the chance to talk to him yet, I’m just so over the moon,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

He said Darcy was receiving medical treatment and that he “could not fathom” how the teen survived the almost 13km crossing out to sea.

“I’m still just processing everything. We’ve had no sleep and it has been a lot to deal with,” he said.

The finding comes only hours after the father issued a desperate plea to go and search the island.

“Boats need one to go straight to north west solitary island,” he said in an update online.

“That’s where they found a person last year that got washed up.”

Deefholts’ Facebook post now has more than 1100 shares, with members of the community flocking to offer assistance and well wishes.

In a statement this morning, NSW Police said Darcy left his home in Wooli on a bicycle about 2.30pm yesterday and headed towards Wooli Beach.

“When he failed to return home, concerned family members contacted officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District,” police said.

“Concerns are held for Darcy’s welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

“Darcy is described as being of caucasian appearance, of slim build, about 180cm tall, with black hair.”

Marine Rescue NSW Inspector John Murray said Marine Rescue NSW vessel Wooli 30 was tasked just before 10pm yesterday with the search and rescue mission.

“A volunteer crew was rapidly assembled and Wooli 30 deployed,” Inspector Murray said.

“The crew searched waters from Bare Point in the north to Freshwater Beach in the south.

“Wooli 30 returned to base at 1am after being stood down for the night.”

Murray said Wooli 30 and Coffs Harbour 30 were back on the water at 8am today to continue the search.

“The volunteer crews will conduct search patterns under the direction of Marine Area Command,” he said.