The official number of coronavirus cases in Wuhan might not reflect the true scale of the crisis as there may be many patients who are undiagnosed and not reported, medical experts said.

Wuhan – the city of 11 million people where the deadly virus outbreak began in December – has so far reported more than 5000 confirmed cases of the pneumonia-like illness, or about one-third of the total number across mainland China.

But some medical experts have expressed concern that the real number could be much higher because cases are only classified as confirmed once a patient has twice tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, reports the South China Morning Post.

Given that there is also a shortage of coronavirus testing kits, the figure could be much higher than it actually is.

Professor David Hui Shu-cheong, a respiratory medicine expert from Chinese University of Hong Kong, said the official tally in Wuhan could be "just the tip of the iceberg" because it only reflected the acute cases where patients were admitted to hospital.

"There are many community cases that remain undiagnosed – unlike in Hong Kong, where cases are more carefully handled, including the mild ones. Of the 15 confirmed cases [in Hong Kong], 10 of [the patients] didn't even need to be put on oxygen," Hui said.

"So we're talking about different denominators here. For an actual picture, one usually has to wait until after the outbreak settles for a general population, zero-prevalence study to be carried out – where blood tests would reflect the number of positive cases containing the antibody without presenting the symptoms," Hui said.

A military officer wearing a protective suit gives instructions to evacuees from Wuhan, China, as they travel to a hospital in Poland. Photo / AP

In addition, Li Lanjuan, a member of the National Health Commission's expert panel on the coronavirus, told state broadcaster CCTV on Monday that since there were not enough testing kits in Wuhan, "not everyone can get tested".

"Early detection, early diagnosis, early isolation and early treatment cannot be done in Wuhan at the moment. I hope that the country can support Wuhan [more]," said Li, who was in the Hubei province city to help oversee the handling of the outbreak.

Frontline doctors in Wuhan confirmed that there was a limited number of testing kits available, and only a small number of "fortunate" patients who tested positive would be admitted to hospitals and receive treatment.

A doctor at the Union Hospital in Wuhan, who declined to be identified, said staff could only test about 100 patients a day, and they had to wait 48 hours for the results.

"When the National Health Commission announces the numbers, they're already two days old," the doctor said. "We also have to turn away patients with mild symptoms, knowing that many of them will return later [when their condition worsens]. But we don't have the space in the testing centre, or the hospital beds."

Dr Joseph Tsang Kay-yan, a Hong Kong-based infectious disease specialist, said the shortage of testing kits in Wuhan meant doctors were limited in their ability to determine the real number of cases.

"There have also been many patients who died of undifferentiated respiratory and undiagnosed pneumonia symptoms in Wuhan since December – before the virus testing kits were made available," Tsang said.

"These cases should have been investigated and counted [in the tally] if confirmed. These are factors pointing to inaccurate reporting of the official figures," he said.

The Chinese government said on Monday that production of the testing kits had been disrupted by the Lunar New Year holiday break and that there should be more available soon.

A man wears a face mask as he stands along the waterfront in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Photo / AP

"By February 1, our daily output was 773,000 [testing kit] units – equivalent to 40 times the number of suspected patients at the moment," said Tian Yulong, chief engineer with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

"We have only reached 60 to 70 per cent of our production capacity, and our work in the next stage is mainly about [fully] restoring production capacity," he said.

But a doctor at the Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the kits were still in short supply.

"I don't know what's gone wrong – we only have a very limited number of testing kits every day, there's been no increase yet," the doctor said.

Worse than SARS

China suffered its worst day of the coronavirus outbreak, with 75 people dying in one day on Monday. It means the outbreak has exceeded SARS deaths, news.com.au reports.

The death toll from coronavirus in China has now risen to 425 — exceeding the fatalities from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). There has been one more death in the Philippines taking the global total to 426.

During the SARS outbreak of 2002-03 there were 349 deaths in mainland China and it eventually killed nearly 800 people globally.

Since the virus was detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan, it had spread to more than 20 countries, and several other nations have instituted tough travel rules with China.

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus - Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Photo / AP

The World Health Organisation has declared the crisis a global health emergency, and the first foreign death from the virus was confirmed in the Philippines on Sunday.

The Chinese government also said it "urgently" needed medical equipment and surgical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles as it battles to control the outbreak.

Authorities in provinces that are home to more than 300 million people — including Guangdong, the country's most populous — have ordered everyone to wear masks in public in an effort to contain the virus.

But factories capable of producing around 20 million masks a day are only operating at 60-70 per cent of capacity, industry department spokesman Tian Yulong said, adding that supply and demand remained in "tight equilibrium" as a result of the Lunar New Year break.

All but one of the new deaths reported Monday were in Wuhan and the rest of Hubei province, most of which has been under lockdown for almost two weeks.

With 17,200 confirmed infections, the mortality rate for the new coronavirus is around 2.1 percent, compared with 9.6 percent for SARS.

-South China Morning Post, news.com.au